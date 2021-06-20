Multiple deaths confirmed in pileup on I-65 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple deaths are being confirmed by Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond after a Saturday crash involving numerous vehicles on Interstate 65.

I-65 is closed in both directions after the crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Bond said multiple vehicles were involved but the exact number is not immediately clear nor were the total number of deaths or injuries.

ALDOT reports the crash happened near milepost 137. That’s past exit 130 in Greenville.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the interstate will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route.

