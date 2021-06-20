Advertisement

Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County

Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two deaths have been confirmed in Tuscaloosa County due to weather caused by Tropical Storm Claudette in the area, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU).

The Tuscaloosa VCU confirmed a 24-year-old male and a 3-year-old male were crushed and killed by a falling tree that hit their mobile home in the 5900 block of Hargrove Road on Saturday night.

WBRC reporter Kelvin Reynolds said the wife/mother was also home at the time but did not get injured.

