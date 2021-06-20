Local golfers’ Future Masters finale

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For local golfers Matthew Streitman and Jake Mcdonald the Future Masters is home.

Now, they have one last chance to put on the coveted blue jacket.

“I mean it’s definitely sad,” said Streitman. “I’m going to try to not reflect on that until the last day, but you know try to treat it like any other event and just go try to win the thing.”

McDonald feeling the same way.

“I’ll be emotional, he said. “I’m trying to put it aside also like Matthew, but we’ll just see what happens when that time comes. I’m trying not to think about it yet because this tournament means so much to me.”

The two have grown up on the Dothan Country Club course together and have competed in the Future Masters since they were little.

Streitman said, “My first year was when I was nine. I shot 84 for the combined two nine hole rounds which was my first time ever breaking 90. I’ve only missed one cut so far in the Future Masters which I wish was a perfect record but not quite. I’ve had some good and some bad years. My highest finish was second place in 2017 when I was 14 so hopefully we can beat that this year.”

McDonalad added, “It’s cool just going through the years at this tournament. It’s kind of my benchmark every year gets a little bit better. So, it really has developed me as a golfer.”

While they may not play in this tournament again, it will always have a special place in their lives. Now they pass the torch to the next junior golfers.

“There’s been a couple of kids I’ve talked to this week that are playing their first Future Masters which is kind of cool to see,” said Streitman. “It feels like not that long ago when I was nine-years-old and what I’ve told them is to go out there and have fun with it and just use it more as a learning experience.”

McDonald hoping to make a return to the tournament but in a different way.

He said, “Hopefully in the future I’ll still be able to be a part of this tournament whether its as a rules official or some sort of volunteer in the future.”

Streitman and McDonald will compete in their final Future Masters tournament starting Thursday.

