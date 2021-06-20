Future Masters brings in golfers from around the world

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s golf central here in Dothan as nearly 500 golfers make their way to the Wiregrass for the opportunity to compete in one of the most prestigious junior golf tournaments in the world.

The 72nd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters Tournament is officially underway with practice rounds starting early this Saturday morning at the Dothan Country Club.

Despite the weather the greens were filled with young golfers ready to take a swing at the course.

Golfers traveling from all over the country for this historic tournament and look forward to it year after year like the Walker Campbell family.

“Well, the month of June is something we always look forward to because we love the Future Masters,” said Elissa Walker Campbell, mother of junior golfer Eli. “We’re super excited. We’re from Texas. There’s a lot of amazing fellow competitors here and they’ll have an opportunity to showcase their skill sets.”

Her son added, “The people here are always so nice here and it’s just fun to go out and compete on this course. This course is almost 100 years old. So, it’s just really fun to go out and play here. I’m basically competing against the best people in the country and almost the world basically.”

Others travel across the world to play, including some young golfers from Panama.

“It’s a great experience to come here to Alabama for the first time,” said Diego Alvarez. “Like the trip from Panama is hard work because paying and everything, but it’s always great to be in a super good golf course and a good tournament.”

Alvarez’s travel buddy, Samuel Duran, is familiar with the Future Masters as he competes for a third year.

“I like the competition, the challenge,” said Duran. “It’s a nice course, nice people and you always have to go low to win here.”

Round one of the Future Masters begins June 20 for the three younger age groups.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

