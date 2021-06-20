Four hour standoff in Okaloosa County leads to Crestview mans arrest

Okaloosa County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a Crestview man wanted on two counts of aggravated battery and armed burglary was taken into custody at his home off of John King Road Saturday night following a four-hour standoff with the OCSO deputies.

Four hour standoff in Okaloosa County (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

According to OCSO when the deputies arrived at the home of 37-year-old Jason Miles to serve the warrants around 4 p.m. they heard movement inside. The occupant of the home refused to open the door. According to the deputies after several announcements, the front door was breached and two people inside of the home were charged with resisting arrest without violence.

Jason Miles had fled to the attic and was possibly armed with a handgun.

The OCSO Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit responded to the scene. Miles surrendered and was charged with resisting arrest.

Miles warrants for aggravated battery and armed burglary involve an incident that occurred on June 7 at a Crestview area storage unit.

According to the OCSO Miles is accused of punching a woman repeatedly, hitting her with a baseball bat, and intentionally ramming her car following a verbal altercation.

