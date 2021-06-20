Drying out Overnight

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

SYNOPSIS – Dry through the evening and overnight. Scattered showers possible early Monday morning and heavier more widespread rain expected tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures expected to reach the mid 80s by Monday afternoon.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered Showers and Storms. High near 86°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 88° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 90°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 75° High: 91°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.