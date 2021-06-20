Advertisement

Drying out Overnight

A few Isolated Showers are possible through the early evening hours. We will be drying out later this evening and will stay dry overnight.
By Emily Acton
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

SYNOPSIS – Dry through the evening and overnight. Scattered showers possible early Monday morning and heavier more widespread rain expected tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures expected to reach the mid 80s by Monday afternoon.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered Showers and Storms. High near 86°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 88° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 90°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 75° High: 91°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet or less.

