Advertisement

Driver crashes into Florida Pride parade; mayor says 1 dead

Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall...
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody.(Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A driver slammed into spectators Saturday evening at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, and an official says one person was killed and another seriously injured.

The pickup driver acted like he was part of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade but then suddenly accelerated when he was told he was next, crashing into the victims, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, according to WSVN-TV. Wilton Manors is just north of Fort Lauderdale.

One of the victims later succumbed to their injuries, Trantalis said.

News outlets reported that the driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give details about the victims or say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” Trantalis told reporters. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident.”

Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade. A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida SunSentinel that she was with her family at the start of the parade.

“All of a sudden there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence,” Currie said. “It was definitely an intentional act right across the lanes of traffic.”

Wilton Manors police tweeted Saturday night that the public is not in danger.

“A tragic incident occurred at today’s Stonewall event,” Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said in a statement, according to WPLG-TV. “Out of respect for everyone involved, the parade has been canceled and a thorough investigation is being conducted.”

June is Pride Month, commemorating the June 1969 police raid targeting gay patrons at the Stonewall Inn in New York that led to an uprising of LGBTQ Americans and served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Initial reports are that a car was pulling out of a private drive and didn't see the...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ross Clark Circle crash
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lawsuit against former Ozark chief settled for $1.8 million
Tropical satellite
Potential Tropical System Set To Impact Father’s Day Weekend
Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in...
West Virginia serial killer moved to low security federal prison in Alabama
WTVY News4 Now
Other Live Events

Latest News

Multiple deaths are being confirmed by Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond after a Saturday crash...
Multiple deaths confirmed in pileup on I-65 in Butler County
Future Masters Practice
Future Masters Practice
Showers and storms continue to push through the Wiregrass.
WTVY News 4 at Six - VOD - clipped version
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former Elba principal faces more charges