Deputies searching for missing Freeport teen
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager in Freeport.
14-year-old Eden Dunaway was last seen Friday night around 9 p.m. at her home near Dunaway Road.
When Dunaway’s guardians woke up Saturday morning, they discovered she had left overnight.
Dunaway is believed to be with Juliette Sexton, a teen who has been missing from Okaloosa County since May, according to WCSO.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111 or Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at (850)-863-TIPS.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.