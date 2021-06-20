Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Freeport teen

Wilmington police looking for two missing teens
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager in Freeport.

14-year-old Eden Dunaway was last seen Friday night around 9 p.m. at her home near Dunaway Road.

When Dunaway’s guardians woke up Saturday morning, they discovered she had left overnight.

Dunaway is believed to be with Juliette Sexton, a teen who has been missing from Okaloosa County since May, according to WCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111 or Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at (850)-863-TIPS.

WCSO is searching for 14-year-old Dunaway.
