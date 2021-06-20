Advertisement

Children’s ranch confirms ‘great loss’ after multi-fatal I-65 crash in Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization that says its mission is to offer a home to “Alabama’s needy, neglected, or abused, school-age children” released a statement on social media late Saturday night saying “our ranch has suffered great loss,” confirming one of its vehicles was involved in a multi-vehicle crash earlier in the day.

Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch released the statement on its Facebook page around 10 p.m.

Reeltown High School has since released a statement saying “Due to the tragic events involving the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, who are part of our Reeltown High School family, we are offering counseling and prayer support at 1:00 pm tomorrow (Sunday, June 20th) at the RHS cafetorium. Please keep Tallapoosa Girls Ranch and the Reeltown family in your prayers!”

Multiple deaths have been confirmed by Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond after a Saturday crash involving numerous vehicles on Interstate 65 near Greenville. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 137. That’s past exit 130 in Greenville, located about 40 miles south of Montgomery.

Bond said multiple vehicles were involved but the exact number is not immediately clear, nor were the total number of deaths or injuries available as first responders continued combing through the wreckage.

I-65 was closed in both directions on Saturday after a multi-fatal, multi-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(Source: Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn))

One southbound lane of I-65 reopened at 10 p.m. but all other lanes in both directions remained closed, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALEA officials said the interstate will be closed for an undetermined amount of time and that motorists should seek an alternate route.

SCENE PHOTOS OR VIDEOS

ALEA is asking for the public’s help gathering information and photos about Saturday’s crash. Anyone with photos or videos related to the crash is asked to submit those photos or videos to media.relations@alea.gov or share via social media @aleaprotects.

You can also submit photos to WSFA.com/submit.

