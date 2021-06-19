Advertisement

Wet Pattern Continues

Outer Bands of Tropical Storm Claudette Continue through the Wiregrass
By Emily Acton
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4 Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Rain bands continue to push through the Wiregrass this evening. Temperatures staying in the 70s overnight. Rain will continue overnight and into tomorrow morning. Rain chances steadily drop as we go through the day tomorrow.

TONIGHT – Showers. Low near 74°. Winds SW 15 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered Showers and Storms. High near 84°. Winds SW 15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 86° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 88° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20-25 kts. Seas 6-8 foot or less.

