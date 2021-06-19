Walton County restaurants hiring as tens of thousands of tourists visit

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Each summer, tens of thousands of people visit Walton County.

But with more people being vaccinated this summer, it seems the number of people coming to South Walton has grown.

At local restaurants like The Red Bar in Grayton Beach, they are breaking records for the number of people coming in.

“It was very busy. Being a hostess I see literally every person who walks in,” Jordan Potoski, a hostess at The Red Bar, said.

The Red Bar Owner Oliver Petit said they are hiring and training new people every day.

“Every day there are sometimes up to three people that come in and start new, and it’s challenging there, the learning curves are always a bit difficult,” Petit said.

At Grayton Beer Company, bartender Kyle Walter said they are fortunate they have people who want to come work and make money.

“It’s kind of like a family thing. I work behind the bar and it’s been the same five bartenders for the past three years. We don’t see a lot of turnover in the front house staff, everyone just really gets along,” Walter said.

When it comes to the restaurant worker shortage he said Walton County is different.

“On 30A your clientele is unique and it is more of a wholesome family vibe as opposed to a lot of other tourist places that are more party-driven, late-night driven,” Walter said.

As the summer tourism season continues restaurants will be seeing firsthand the impacts of the end of the pandemic.

