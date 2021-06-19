Advertisement

Former Elba principal faces more charges

Debra Strickland faces three counts of assault in connection with an accident that injured three others.
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 25 minutes ago
GENEVA Ala. (WTVY) -A former Elba school principal accused of leaving the scene of an accident now faces additional charges.

38-year-old Debra Johnson Strickland was booked into the Geneva County Jail on Saturday. Arrest warrants charge her with three counts of assault, two of them felonies.

Investigators allege that on June 5 a car she drove crossed the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Three Kentucky women headed to Panama City Beach were hurt, two of them seriously.

Strickland, then Elba Elementary principal, ran from the scene on foot, per ALEA highway patrol officers who captured her about an hour later.

Her attorney, David Harrison, theorizes Strickland may have fled because she was dazed, disoriented, and searching for medical assistance.

A formal complaint revealing additional details of the new charges is not immediately available to News 4.

Strickland, a 14-year educator, resigned.

She is on bond, pending trial.

WTVY_Shoupe_Announce_6_17_21