Advertisement

Brandon Shoupe announces chairman campaign

A stalwart Republican, he portrays himself as 21st century leader prepared to meet changing times.
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Brandon Shoupe has made official what had long been known---he wants to be Houston County’s next chairman.

A stalwart Republican, Shoupe portrays himself as a 21st century leader who is ready to meet changing times.

“If you look at communities across the nation that are succeeding you will see they are welcoming to outsiders, celebrate their vibrant cultures, have quality education systems, and recreational opportunities,” Shoupe told supporters at his formal announcement on Thursday.

He fears, without forward-thinking leadership, Houston County will become stuck in the past.

“I want to do a lot with growing the economy and growing opportunities for our citizens. I’m very passionate about seeing us succeed,” he told News 4.

He promises to recruit industry and believes technology, including rural broadband, is key to success.

His priority, if elected, would make sure all commissioners are equally included in county planning, something that he believes is lacking.

However, he praises efforts of Mark Culver who has served on the commission since 1986 and as chairman since 1997. Culver is not seeking another term.

Shoupe has served in several prominent party positions, including chairman of the Houston County Republican Executive Committee.

A husband and father of two, he has represented District 4 on the commission since 2014.

Shoupe will face another county commissioner, Doug Sinquefield, in next year’s Republican primary.

No Democrats have announced.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Geneva man killed in Dale Co. wreck
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lawsuit against former Ozark chief settled for $1.8 million
Initial reports are that a car was pulling out of a private drive and didn't see the...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ross Clark Circle crash
Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (Bob Gathany/bgathany@al.com)
Rep. Mo Brooks explains “No” vote on Juneteenth holiday bill

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Ten
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 18, 2021
Brandon Shoupe formally announces his candidacy for Houston County Chairman on June 17, 2021.
WTVY_Shoupe_Announce_6_17_21
Credit: Pexels
Rainy Weather On The Way