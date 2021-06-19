Brandon Shoupe announces chairman campaign

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Brandon Shoupe has made official what had long been known---he wants to be Houston County’s next chairman.

A stalwart Republican, Shoupe portrays himself as a 21st century leader who is ready to meet changing times.

“If you look at communities across the nation that are succeeding you will see they are welcoming to outsiders, celebrate their vibrant cultures, have quality education systems, and recreational opportunities,” Shoupe told supporters at his formal announcement on Thursday.

He fears, without forward-thinking leadership, Houston County will become stuck in the past.

“I want to do a lot with growing the economy and growing opportunities for our citizens. I’m very passionate about seeing us succeed,” he told News 4.

He promises to recruit industry and believes technology, including rural broadband, is key to success.

His priority, if elected, would make sure all commissioners are equally included in county planning, something that he believes is lacking.

However, he praises efforts of Mark Culver who has served on the commission since 1986 and as chairman since 1997. Culver is not seeking another term.

Shoupe has served in several prominent party positions, including chairman of the Houston County Republican Executive Committee.

A husband and father of two, he has represented District 4 on the commission since 2014.

Shoupe will face another county commissioner, Doug Sinquefield, in next year’s Republican primary.

No Democrats have announced.

