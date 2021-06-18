Watching the tropics for the weekend

SYNOPSIS – Friday starts off dry, as we move through the afternoon hours clouds will be on the increase and so will the rain chances. We are keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico where potential tropical cyclone 3 is located, it will bring us some rain over the weekend. Best chance of rain looks to be over Saturday with things starting to dry out by Sunday evening. Temperatures for Saturday will only make it into the upper 70s, while Sunday we will see the middle 80s. Rain chances will stick around through Thursday of next week.

TODAY – Increasing clouds, PM showers. High near 87°. Winds SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, rain. High near 78°. Winds S at 10-20 mph. 90%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 85° 60%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 88° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 86° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts. Seas 4-6 ft.

