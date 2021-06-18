Suspect in DeFuniak Springs murder apprehended in Geneva County
Updated: 1 hours ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected of being involved in a Walton County fatal shooting has been apprehended in Geneva County.
Brian Laird was arrested Friday morning by Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies.
He is a suspect in a shooting in Defuniak Springs late Wednesday night.
Geneva Co. Sheriff Tony Helms says Laird was picked up at a home on Green Branch Road just before 4 AM Friday morning.
The Sheriff’s office said Slocomb Police and Samson Police assisted in the apprehension.
