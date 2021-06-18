Advertisement

Suspect in DeFuniak Springs murder apprehended in Geneva County

Brian Laird was arrested Friday morning by Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies.
Brian Laird was arrested Friday morning by Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies.(Source: Geneva County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected of being involved in a Walton County fatal shooting has been apprehended in Geneva County.

Brian Laird was arrested Friday morning by Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies.

He is a suspect in a shooting in Defuniak Springs late Wednesday night.

Geneva Co. Sheriff Tony Helms says Laird was picked up at a home on Green Branch Road just before 4 AM Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s office said Slocomb Police and Samson Police assisted in the apprehension.

