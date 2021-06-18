Advertisement

Rainy Weather On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Credit: Pexels
Credit: Pexels(KCRG)
By David Paul
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Tropical moisture is moving into the Northern Gulf Coast and will result in a rainy Saturday across the Wiregrass. Scattered showers continue Saturday night and into Sunday morning, followed by partly sunny skies for later on Father’s Day.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, showers arriving later. Low near 72°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms, locally heavy downpours. High near 78°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 74°.  Winds S at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Scattered showers through midday, then partly sunny. Low: 74° High: 87° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 88° 50%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 88° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Geneva man killed in Dale Co. wreck
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lawsuit against former Ozark chief settled for $1.8 million
Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (Bob Gathany/bgathany@al.com)
Rep. Mo Brooks explains “No” vote on Juneteenth holiday bill
Initial reports are that a car was pulling out of a private drive and didn't see the...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ross Clark Circle crash

Latest News

Tropical satellite
Potential Tropical System Set To Impact Father’s Day Weekend
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-18
Watching the tropics for the weekend
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-18
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-18
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 17, 2021