Rainy Weather On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Tropical moisture is moving into the Northern Gulf Coast and will result in a rainy Saturday across the Wiregrass. Scattered showers continue Saturday night and into Sunday morning, followed by partly sunny skies for later on Father’s Day.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, showers arriving later. Low near 72°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms, locally heavy downpours. High near 78°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 74°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Scattered showers through midday, then partly sunny. Low: 74° High: 87° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 88° 50%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

