Rainy Weather On The Way
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Tropical moisture is moving into the Northern Gulf Coast and will result in a rainy Saturday across the Wiregrass. Scattered showers continue Saturday night and into Sunday morning, followed by partly sunny skies for later on Father’s Day.
TONIGHT – Cloudy, showers arriving later. Low near 72°. Winds SE at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms, locally heavy downpours. High near 78°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 74°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.
EXTENDED
SUN: Scattered showers through midday, then partly sunny. Low: 74° High: 87° 60%
MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%
TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 88° 50%
WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 40%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.
