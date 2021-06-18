Potential Tropical System Set To Impact Father’s Day Weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All eyes have been on the Gulf of Mexico the past several days as a disturbance began brewing in the Bay of Campeche. That same disturbance is now trying to make a name for itself, as it soon could be named tropical storm Claudette.

Tropical storm warnings are already in place for coastal Okaloosa County and areas west along the panhandle. A flash flood watch is soon to be in effect Friday night for much of the Wiregrass for heavy rainfall, flooding potential.

Tropical storm warning (WTVY)

The storm is beginning to become better organized as it moves toward the north, generally toward the southeast Louisiana coast.

Tropical satellite (WTVY)

Potential tropical cyclone three as the name stands now, will make a landfall sometime tonight or Saturday morning, bringing the chance for flash flooding, dangerous rip currents, and even isolated, spin-up tornadoes.

Satellite and radar at about 10 am Friday morning shows rain showers moving toward the gulf coast as the disturbance slowly makes its way northward.

clouds and precip (WTVY)

For here in the Wiregrass, scattered showers could come through as early as Friday afternoon (June 18th), with the bulk of the heavy rain shifting into the area tonight, lasting through Saturday morning. Off-and-on periods of showers are expected Saturday through Sunday as the center of the circulation pulls off toward the east of Alabama.

Futurecast Clouds/Precip (WTVY)

Even though the storm is expected to exit the region by Sunday afternoon, rain chances will remain much of the workweek with an incoming front set to bring extra rainfall to the Wiregrass. With this being Father’s Day Weekend, people will likely be out doing things and celebrating. Be careful and use caution with any outdoor plans that may or may not come to fruition.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!

- Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

