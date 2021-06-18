Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ross Clark Circle crash

Initial reports are that a car was pulling out of a private drive and didn't see the motorcyclist.
Initial reports are that a car was pulling out of a private drive and didn't see the motorcyclist.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman driving a motorcycle on Ross Clark Circle was seriously injured after being hit by another car Friday morning.

Initial reports are that a car was pulling out of a private drive and didn’t see the motorcyclist.

The Dothan Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash around 9:50 AM.

The female motorcyclist was conscious after the crash but was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries to her right leg.

The crash happened near the 2200 block of Ross Clark Circle. That’s on the south side near the Hwy 231 South intersection.

