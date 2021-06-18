Advertisement

Mother explains why she vaccinated her children for COVID-19

By Kelvin Reynolds
Updated: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kennita Calhoun took several steps before deciding to vaccinate her children for coronavirus this week.

“Safety for one. It’s my duty to keep them safe,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun wants the best for her 13-year-old daughter Joslynn and her 14-year-old son Jacob. That’s why she spoke with other parents about whether or not to vaccinate them for coronavirus.

“We had some conversations. Some were intense. They went all the way into political views. But at the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for your child,” Calhoun continued.

Calhoun also considered the possibility that school for her kids would reopen in the Fall at 100% capacity.

“Parents make tough decisions everyday,” Calhoun added.

Calhoun also get advice from doctors who treat her children before bringing them to a vaccination clinic held at Stillman College this week.

“I did talk with their pediatrician. They did advise and recommend they get it, just as they recommended the flu shot. It is not mandatory to get any of these vaccines. But it is best to look into it. Do your research. See what’s best for you and your family. I know I want my family to stay healthy,” Calhoun explained.

So far, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids as young as 12.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Multiple deaths are being confirmed by Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond after a Saturday crash...
Multiple deaths confirmed in pileup on I-65 in Butler County
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former Elba principal faces more charges
The broadcast premiere of Ava DuVernay’s historic Academy Award®-winning film SELMA, from...
CBS to air “Selma” this Sunday, June 20
A gun and police tape.
Shooting outside Houston Co. night club under investigation

Latest News

Across the U.S., vaccination rates remain the same, despite warnings about the Delta variant,...
Health Minute: COVID vaccination rates remain the same
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
Houston, Coffee, Pike counties get $1.3 million in COVID grants
The Delta variant of COVID-19 devastated India and became the dominant variant in the U.K....
Experts fear Delta variant could take hold in South where vaccinations lag
Encouraging trends after Memorial Day holiday weekend
Health officials say a Memorial Day surge was avoided