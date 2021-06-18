Montgomery Biscuits to change name for 1 night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits have one of the most unique names in all of Minor League Baseball, but it’s about to change.

For one night only, the Montgomery Biscuits will be known as the Montgomery Kimchi. There will even be special game jerseys and merchandise to mark the occasion!

It’s a nod toward celebration of Korean food, art, sport, dance and music, and it all takes place at Riverwalk Stadium on July 16, designated as Korean Heritage Night.

Montgomery Biscuits ➡️ Montgomery Kimchi



On July 16th, we will transform into the Montgomery Kimchi to celebrate Korean food, art, sport, dance and music at the ballpark during our Korean Heritage Night!



Get all the info here: https://t.co/7JxnvICEs8 pic.twitter.com/YUQxuaV4jR — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) June 18, 2021

Montgomery is home to a growing community of South Korean people and businesses, like Hyundai and many of its suppliers. So what is Kimchi and why are the Biscuits...eating it up?

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables, like cabbage and radish.

“We believe food is the gateway into culture,” Biscuits managers said. “Just as Biscuits are a mainstay on a southern table, Kimchi is a staple in Korean cuisine.”

And it’s not all fun and games. It’s helping a good cause!

“We’ve also partnered with A-KEEP, the Alabama-Korean Education and Economic Partnership, to incorporate elements of Korean culture into all elements of this game,” the team said. “A-KEEP works with members of the community to enable students, professionals, organizations and corporations of Alabama and Korea to take full advantage of the opportunities of growing economic ties between the two regions, which are accomplished through A-KEEP’s leadership programs and facilitation efforts.”

Those special jerseys the team will be wearing during the game will be auctioned off during the game, with all the money going to A-KEEP!

The game, set against the Biloxi Shuckers, starts at 6:35 p.m.

