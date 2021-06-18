Miami man arrested after following victim from Texas to Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has been arrested in Jackson County for stalking, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release late Thursday.

Corrada Romos Dairon, 30, from Miami was arrested for violation of a protection order and stalking.

FHP said it responded to the eastbound rest area on Interstate-10 near mile marker 133 in Jackson Co. around 6 p.m. Thursday night after receiving a call from a detective in Miami. They were told that a woman was traveling east from Texas and had been followed by a Dairon, who she currently held a protection order against.

As the victim stopped at the rest area for a restroom break, she returned to her car and found Dairon sitting in her car. She was able to inform the detective from Miami and the information was relayed to FHP.

Troopers were on scene within minutes and were able to locate the victim as well as Dairon.

Dairon was arrested, transported and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.