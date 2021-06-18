Lawsuit against former Ozark chief settled for $1.8 million

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A $1.8 million settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit against an Ozark fire chief who, after drinking, delayed emergency response to a badly injured man.

On April 3, 2013, Brian Lomanack flipped his four wheeler in rural Dale County. Paramedics from nearby Echo, Alabama rushed to the accident scene and, after observing Lomanack’s critical injuries, requested a medevac helicopter.

However, Ozark Fire Chief Gregory Boutwell ordered a 911 dispatcher to cancel the flight, though he lacked authority because the ATV accident occurred several miles outside the city’s jurisdiction. Court records show he made the decision after consuming alcohol that evening.

Boutwell also told the dispatcher that he would drive to the scene and personally assess the situation, undermining the Echo medical staff’s authority.

Eventually, he relented but, before the flatiron helicopter arrived, Lomanack was on his way to Dothan in a ground ambulance.

A judge estimated his hospital treatment had been delayed for 20 minutes.

Permanently incapacitated and with medical bills exceeding $200,000, Lomanack filed the lawsuit and, after six years of litigation a settlement totaling $1,807,892.11 has been reached.

“The Court finds that the terms and conditions of the proposed settlement are in the best interest of Lomanack and are fair, just, and reasonable under the circumstances,” U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. wrote in the settlement agreement.

He stated there is no reason to believe a jury would award damages greater than the settlement and Huffaker also pointed out a jury could also award less—or perhaps no damages---because Lomanack had also been drinking that evening.

Lomanack and his attorneys will evenly split the settlement except for $43,000 that will be paid to Lomanack’s mother, also his guardian, to reimburse legal expenses.

An insurance policy will pay the settlement for Boutwell, who resigned as Ozark chief in 2014.

