Georgia is purging these 101,789 names from the voter rolls

Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said 101,789 obsolete and outdated voter files are being removed from Georgia’s voter registration rolls to ensure the state’s voter files are up to date.

Other than the regular monthly removals of voter files for felony convictions and death, this is the first major cleaning of the voter rolls since 2019, he said.

Files that will be removed include:

  • 67,286 voter files associated with a national change-of-address form submitted to the U.S. Postal Service.
  • 34,227 voter files that had election mail returned to sender.
  • 276 that had no contact with elections officials for at least five years. In each of these cases, the individual had no contact with Georgia’s elections officials in any way - either directly or through the Department of Driver Services – for two general elections.

Raffensperger’s office also removed 18,486 voter files of dead individuals based on information received from Georgia’s Office of Vital Records and the Electronic Registration Information Center, an interstate partnership of 30 states and the District of Columbia focused on maintaining accurate voter rolls.

HERE’S THE FULL LIST OF VOTER NAMES BEING PURGED:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

