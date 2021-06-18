Advertisement

Fresh off a national title, Friesen working with new wave of Dale County pitchers

By Justin McNelley
Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not every day you go out an win a national championship, but wiregrass native Alex Friesen got to experience the feeling of winning a title this season.

Friesen was a part of the Georgia Gwinnett baseball team that captured the NAIA baseball national championship this season. The first in program history for the Grizzlies.

A sophomore pitcher for GGC, Friesen had a front row seat to the historic win.

The former Dale County baseball standout is back in Midland City for the summer and is helping grow a new crop of Warrior pitchers in hopes of one day seeing them accomplish what he was able to this past season.

“I love the high school here. I had a really good time here,” said Friesen. “I still keep in touch with my coach in Enterprise, Bubba Frichter. I could have went and played summer ball somewhere else, but I decided to stay and play a little locally, work with the high school team, and just give back what I’ve learned. Now that I have the knowledge to help other people, I’m really excited to come back and teach these kids. "

Friesen spending time this summer also working on his game. He hopes to make the move from a reliever to a starter next year for the Grizzlies.

Fresh off a national title, Friesen working with new wave of Dale County pitchers
