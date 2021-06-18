Advertisement

Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

By Brian Tabick
Updated: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An explosive sign war is happening between a fireworks tent in Washington, Iowa and its neighbors.

The fight has even ended up in front of the city council.

David Robbs, the owner of World’s Cheapest Fireworks in Washington, has had his tent in a parking lot for the last three days and, in that time, the police were called six separate times.

Robbs neighbors spoke with KCRG-TV9 and said their complaints stem from signs Robbs set up in the right of way, as well as a large “Grand Opening” sign his neighbor said blocked his view when he was driving. The neighbor declined to comment any further on the matter.

“This was one of the hardest years I’ve ever had,” Robbs said. “Neighbors have made it so difficult. I didn’t realize all the signs had to be 10 feet back from the curb according to city code. The small signs were in the right of way, which I have since moved them back.”

Robbs said the neighbor has threatened him and put a “closed” sign in front of his “Grand Opening” sign to try to stop people from using his private drive.

In response, Robbs put out a sign calling his neighbor a “Karen” out of spite. He has also added more video cameras to aim at the home as well as added security.

“Someone offered me the sign to put up, because they had issues with their neighbor,” he said. “I put it up for an afternoon, and I wanted to take the high road, so I took it down yesterday afternoon. It was only up for a few hours.”

Robbs brought the complaints before the Washington City Council and assured them he was working with the police chief. Council member Steve Gault told Robbs to remove the “Karen” sign.

Now that Robbs has moved all the signs posted legally and taken down the “Karen” sign, he hoped this issue would start to fizzle out, so they could sell their fireworks and enjoy the holiday.

“He definitely doesn’t like me being set up here,” Robbs said of his neighbor. “And the threats and him calling the police are proof of that.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geneva man killed in Dale Co. wreck
Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (Bob Gathany/bgathany@al.com)
Rep. Mo Brooks explains “No” vote on Juneteenth holiday bill
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court
Freedom Fest 2021 "Rumble Over Rucker" is Thursday, July 1.
Freedom Fest 2021 “Rumble Over Rucker” open to public

Latest News

File Image
Alabama’s May Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.4%
Brian Laird was arrested Friday morning by Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies.
Suspect in DeFuniak Springs murder apprehended in Geneva County
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-18
Watching the tropics for the weekend
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lawsuit against former Ozark chief settled for $1.8 million
More children being diagnosed with RSV
Children’s of Alabama seeing more patients with RSV than COVID-19