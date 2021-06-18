Advertisement

Civil rights historian reacts to Juneteenth national holiday

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy surrendered. That day is known as “Juneteenth”.

For decades, civil rights activists have been trying to get Juneteenth recognized more on a national level. All that hard work came to fruition Thursday when President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a national holiday.

“By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we’ve come but the distance we have to travel to,” President Biden said.

Barry McNealy is the education consultant at the Birmingham Civil Rights institute. He calls the bill signing a monumental day.

“I think it’s a very, very important milestone as we mark how far our nation as come,” McNealy said.

A recent Gallup poll shows more than 60% of Americans surveyed know nothing at all about Juneteenth. McNealy, who is a walking history book, says we can do a much better job of detailing the rich legacy and history of all America’s people.

“When we do that, it strengthens us through the acknowledgement of that diversity. That’s what makes us stronger, not weaker,” McNealy said.

Last year, the yearly observance of Juneteenth became even more popular as the country grappled with the death of George Floyd and protests that followed.

