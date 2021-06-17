Advertisement

Woman killed in Defuniak Springs shooting

By WJHG Newsroom
Updated: 4 hours ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Defuniak Springs late Wednesday night.

Defuniak Springs Police say officers, along with Defuniak Springs Fire and Walton County Fire Rescue, responded to a residence on North 6th Street at about 9:20 p.m. to find a woman that had been shot. Medical personnel tried to revive the victim but were unsuccessful.

Officers say witnesses observed a black male running on foot after hearing shots fired, but no suspects have been identified at this time. They say multiple agencies are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Rockett at (850) 892-8513. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at (850) 863-8477(TIPS).

