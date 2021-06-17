Advertisement

Win $529 for your child’s college education

By Kailey Schuyler
Updated: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you have a child born between May 29, 2020, and May 29, 2021? If so, you could start a college savings account for your child with the help of the state.

Officials from Alabama’s 529 savings plan will write 29 lucky winners a check for $529 to start or add to an existing CollegeCounts account. You can visit the CollegeCounts website to register if you have an eligible newborn.

Alabama State Treasurer, John McMillian, says there are also great tax benefits involved.

“The extra bonus is if folks that contribute, like parents or grandparents, can get a tax deduction up to $10,000 for an Alabama income tax with a joint filing and 5,000 single filings,” says McMillian.

“It also has super tax advantages as well as being a very neat way to help set aside some money for education.”

Entries must be submitted by July 16th. Winners will have to provide a birth certificate to prove their child’s birthday to receive the prize money.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geneva man killed in Dale Co. wreck
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lawsuit against former Ozark chief settled for $1.8 million
Initial reports are that a car was pulling out of a private drive and didn't see the...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ross Clark Circle crash
Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (Bob Gathany/bgathany@al.com)
Rep. Mo Brooks explains “No” vote on Juneteenth holiday bill

Latest News

Pierre the horse
A horse is just a horse unless it has blue eyes
Columbus and Phenix City to Host 2022 World Cup Kayaking Events and the 2023 World Championship
Columbus and Phenix City to Host 2022 World Cup Kayaking Events and the 2023 World Championship
Madison, Alabama native Zach Harting
Madison native Zach Harting headed to the Olympics
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary ruled on Wednesday that Leeds Municipal Judge Clifton Price...
Alabama judge censured after cursing, threatening defendant
Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton have been arrested in connection to the death of Jenita...
Suspects in Maldonado murder case identified