Advertisement

Tyndall Air Force Base continues its multi-billion-dollar rebuild

By Katie Bente
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base is still well on its way to becoming the base of the future as it continues to rebuild. There’s never a dull moment at Tyndall.

“Demolition, reconstruction, MILCON, which is large buildings, temporary facilities, and plus of course our F-35s that are incoming in October of ’23,” Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Hoisington said.

More than 40 projects, including a new child development center and air control squadron, are already in the works. And that’s just the beginning! There’s a total of 120 new MILCON facilities being built in the next five to six years.

The base’s multi-billion-dollar rebuild continues, but not without careful planning.

“We have a big map that we layout and we go through different time points. And we progress into time and then we figure out and we go through where are the conflicts and problems,” Lt. Col. Hoisington said.

Lt. Col. Hoisington said possible problems could be anything that interferes with current and future missions.

“They will continue. And so that’s part of this exercise, how do we make sure that they continue smoothly as we’re doing these major construction efforts,” Lt. Col. Hoisington said.

This Rehearsal of Concepts, or ROC Drill, is critical not only for the missions but also to the surrounding communities.

“Noise contours, and flight mission contours, imaginary surfaces, departure, and arrival for the aircraft. We want to make sure that construction doesn’t happen in those zones, and we want to make sure the community is aware of where those zones are,” Base Community Partner Liaison Traycee Chapman said.

They’re making sure everything goes as smoothly as possible, as Tyndall pushes to become the base of the future.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geneva man killed in Dale Co. wreck
Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lawsuit against former Ozark chief settled for $1.8 million
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (Bob Gathany/bgathany@al.com)
Rep. Mo Brooks explains “No” vote on Juneteenth holiday bill
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court

Latest News

Tropical satellite
Potential Tropical System Set To Impact Father’s Day Weekend
Initial reports are that a car was pulling out of a private drive and didn't see the...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ross Clark Circle crash
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
Houston, Coffee, Pike counties get $1.3 million in COVID grants
File Image
Alabama’s May Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.4%
Brian Laird was arrested Friday morning by Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies.
Suspect in DeFuniak Springs murder apprehended in Geneva County