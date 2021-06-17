Teen bitten by shark near Grayton Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 14-year-old was attacked by a shark near Grayton Beach State Park Thursday.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was checked out on the scene for a superficial bite before being taken to the hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening. Authorities said that it seemed like the shark did not latch onto the swimmer once it figured out it was a human.

SWFD beach safety and ALS units responded Thursday to a shark bite incident in the area of Grayton Beach. (South Walton Fire District)

The victim said that they were swimming about 40 yards from shore, near a fishing line. They go on to explain that when the shark was heading towards the line, it bit them by mistake.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind swimmers to always use caution when swimming.

