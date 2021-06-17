Rain Is On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Tropical moisture in the Gulf of Mexico will be surging northward Friday and through the weekend, bringing us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms at times. The initial showers arrive Friday afternoon, with rain at times Saturday through at least midday Sunday. We’ll keep rain chances going into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Increasing cloudiness, scattered PM showers. High near 87°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, showers likely. Low near 72°. Winds S-SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 81° 70%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially through midday. Low: 74° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 88° 50%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 86° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Exercise Caution* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

