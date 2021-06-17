Advertisement

One more nice day

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
SYNOPSIS – Today will be another nice one with low humidity once again, but that all changes as we head towards the weekend. We are still watching the tropics and especially the Bay of Campeche where we could see our next system come from this weekend. It does look like we will get some rain starting tomorrow with passing showers and this continues into the weekend and early next week. The rain will lower our temperatures into the 80s for afternoon highs for a few days. It doesn’t look like it will be a total washout for Father’s Day weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 93°. Winds E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy Low near 71°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 90°. Winds S at 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 85° 60%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 88° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 90° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 86° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY–Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

