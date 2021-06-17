Advertisement

News 4 This Morning’s Carmen Fuentes talks live with Jon Decker about Putin-Biden Summit

Our White House Correspondent Jon Decker spoke to News 4 This Morning’s Carmen Fuentes live, breaking down what happened and what was accomplished.
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - President Biden waking up at the White House this morning after an historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Gray DC White House Correspondent Jon Decker spoke to News 4 This Morning's Carmen Fuentes live, breaking down what happened and what was accomplished.

