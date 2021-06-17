Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender
Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton have been arrested in connection to the death of Jenita...
Suspects in Maldonado murder case identified
Landon Law was arrested for the murder of Spencer Layton.
Enterprise Police make arrest in weekend shooting
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet after 53 years thanks to Ancestry DNA result
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for COVID-19