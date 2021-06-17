Advertisement

Is Critical Race Theory taught in Alabama?

By Kailey Schuyler
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State educators and lawmakers will soon be weighing the hot button issue of Critical Race Theory.

Governor Ivey proposed a resolution to the Alabama Board of Education to push back implementing this academic concept in K-12 education.

Critical Race Theory is not currently in the curriculum for Alabama and some state school board members want to keep it that way like many other states that are banning the controversial teaching.

So what is Critical Race theory exactly? It’s basically a curriculum that explores racism in our society.

The core idea is that racism doesn’t just stop at individual bias or prejudice, but that it’s something ingrained in our policies, legal systems and institutions. But those who oppose the idea believe it will create division among students and the community.

State Board of Education members are currently debating whether to ban CRT from K-12 education and plan to vote on this key issue.

The two members I spoke to believe the resolution will pass, meaning CRT will not be implemented into the curriculum.

Tracie West is on the Alabama State Board of Education for District Two who says it’s a very difficult discussion, let alone a difficult decision.

“That is a very stark, difficult subject. Particularly to discuss with young developing minds in K-12,” said West.

District Eight member, Wayne Reynolds, said he doesn’t see it as part of Alabama’s curriculum.

“The State of Alabama is not racist.,” said Reynolds. “It is not a component of our curriculum. In fact, we don’t want anybody to be taught no matter what your race or background is that you are either special advantage or disadvantage.”

Nothing has yet been decided or implemented.

A vote was delayed last week to further review the resolution. A final decision is expected to come in August.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender
Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton have been arrested in connection to the death of Jenita...
Suspects in Maldonado murder case identified
Landon Law was arrested for the murder of Spencer Layton.
Enterprise Police make arrest in weekend shooting
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-17
One more nice day
Biden-Putin Summit Interview (WTVY)
News 4 This Morning’s Carmen Fuentes talks live with Jon Decker about Putin-Biden Summit
Officers say witnesses observed a black male running on foot after hearing shots fired, but no...
Woman killed in Defuniak Springs shooting