Geneva man killed in Dale Co. wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva man is dead after a wreck in Dale County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says, the wreck happened just after 9 PM Wednesday night.

A vehicle driven by Robert Parks of Dothan left the roadway and struck a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle, 36-year-old Brian Edward Smith of Geneva, was killed in the crash.

The wreck happened on JB Chapman Road about a half-mile west of Dothan.

