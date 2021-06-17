Freedom Fest 2021 “Rumble Over Rucker” open to public

(Press Release) -- Fort Rucker Family & MWR is thrilled to announce Freedom Fest 2021 “Rumble over Rucker,” hosted by Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, Thursday, July 1, from 4:30-9 p.m. at the Festival Fields on Fort Rucker.

After a year that delayed or limited various events on and off posts, Fort Rucker is excited to celebrate our nation’s independence in our usual fashion in 2021. This year, Freedom Fest will feature live music from award-winning country music artist Darryl Worley, Shane Owens, The Brown Goose, and the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band from Fort Benning, Georgia.

Freedom Fest kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at the Festival Fields on Fort Rucker. The national colors will be parachuted in by The Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, and live entertainment will begin shortly afterward on stage. The celebration concludes with one of the best fireworks displays in the Wiregrass, beginning promptly at 9 p.m.

Local businesses, food vendors and food trucks will be on site to provide various festival and traditional food items as well as refreshment options that are sure to please.

Mark your calendars, make plans, tell a friend, tweet it, share it, and join us for Freedom Fest 2021 “Rumble over Rucker” Thursday, July 1, at the Festival Fields on Fort Rucker.

Freedom Fest 2021 will be open to the public/authorized patrons. Patrons who would like to attend the event will need a visitors pass BEFORE July 1st for access to the event. Please visit the link below for information on gate access, hours of operations, procedures and frequently asked questions.

https://home.army.mil/rucker/index.php/visit

For More information, updates, sponsorship, or vendor inquiries please visit our website or Facebook page (Website: rucker.armymwr.com Facebook: ftruckermwr).