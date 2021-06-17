Fort Rucker Director of Public Services awarded a first of its kind award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a momentous moment on Fort Rucker, as the base’s Director of Public Services organizations beat out other Army installations across the US for a very special award.

“We’re going to be awarded the Sgt. Maj. Wardell Turner Award for being the best emergency services organization in the United States Army for 2020,” said Lt. Col. Phillip Lenz – Director of Public Safety for Fort Rucker.

The award holds an even greater significance, it also honors a fallen solider and what his career stood for.

“Sgt. Maj. Wardell Turner he was a military police leader back in 2014 he was killed in action while in Afghanistan so what he did and based on his values and who he was as a person he was really focused on people and really dedicated to organizations,” said Lenz.

After Turners passing, it felt needed to honor those who work in public service

“It’s very strigid it’s really a lot of metrics a lot of proving what you’re doing with the regulatory programs what you’re doing with the overall accomplishments of the mission community service community outreach,” said Lenz

While small, the mission on Fort Rucker is unique.

“In the law enforcement security side, we pretty much do what everybody else does for here because this is the united states army aviation center of excellence what we really do we’ve got fire departments spread throughout lower Alabama a total now of 22 fire stations across the board a very complex mission, so I think it really helped us it really sold the uniqueness of the mission,” said Lenz.

Lenz believes that community outreach is what sets Fort Rucker apart from the others.

“We are surrounded by Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains and Ozark their police department and fire agencies. one of the best stories I ever heard was our guy’s Ozark fire department actually had one of their lieutenants pass away and some of our firefighters weren’t even asked weren’t even directed they went on their own time they volunteered to cover the shifts of the Ozark fire department so their firefighters could mourn and memorialize one of their firefighters,” said Lenz.

Lt. Col. Lenz says the award is not just this group, but instead the entire Fort Rucker community.

