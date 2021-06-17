Bash ‘Em Beachum; Houston Academy slugger named Hitter of the Year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When she steps into the batters box, it’s game on for Jaysoni Beachum.

“Just come out every single time you get an opportunity and just execute it.,” said Beachum.

She has the same routine which often yielded the same result.

“I go up there and usually clear out the batter’s box,” said Beachum. “I look at my bat, take a deep breath, and go swing.”

Beachum coming off a monster year for Houston Academy. A year that saw the Raiders back in the state tournament for the first time in nearly a decade.

“Of course it was our goal to go to state. I know we fell a little short that what we wanted to, but I think as a team we all did really well,” said Beachum. “It was our first time going to state in a couple of years. We’re like a magnet. We pick each other up. If one’s not having a great day, the other one is. I think that’s why we were successful this year.”

A season to remember for the soon to be junior. Beachum earned a spot on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s first team All-State for Class 3A and was also named Class 3A Hitter of the Year.

“It’s a great honor,” said Beachum. “I couldn’t have done it without my hitting coaches, coach Jake Kirkland and coach Sharon Cherry, and everybody’s help. My parents. Late nights. It wasn’t all in vain so I think that is one of the reasons why I came out like I did.”

The stats on Beachum speak for themselves. A .475 batting average with 19 homeruns, 68 runs batted in and she only struck out 13 times in 177 at bats.

“Every single time I step in, I just look for my pitch which is anything inside, outside,” said Beachum. “Just something low in the zone I can drive and just hit it as hard as I can as fa as I can.

But not every day is an easy one at the plate.

“Sometimes it can look like a beach ball, sometimes it can look like a small pea,” said Beachum. “Sometimes it does, but I just have to keep swinging.”

Beachum continues to put in the work this summer, with plans of improving her game even more in 2022 which is scary to think.

