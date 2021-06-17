Advertisement

Auburn teacher a finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year

Kimberly Johnson was named a finalist for the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year.
Kimberly Johnson was named a finalist for the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year.(Source: Auburn Junior High School)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn teacher has been named a finalist for the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Kimberly Johnson is a teacher and Response to Intervention Coordinator at Auburn Junior High School, according to the school. She teaches eighth and ninth grade study skills classes. Before teaching study skills, she was an eighth grade English language arts teacher.

Johnson is among the four finalists for the award, according to the Alabama Department of Education.

Hutchens Elementary School teacher Julie Matranga, Shades Cahaba Elementary School teacher Allison Phelps, and Gulf Shores High School teacher Krista Marcum are also in the running for the title.

The next step for the final four is an extensive interview with the state judging committee. According to Auburn City Schools, the overall Teacher of the Year will spend the upcoming school year serving as an official spokesperson for Alabama education and the teaching profession and will represent the state for the National Teacher of the Year award.

This year’s Teacher of the Year and an alternate will be announced in August.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender
Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton have been arrested in connection to the death of Jenita...
Suspects in Maldonado murder case identified
Landon Law was arrested for the murder of Spencer Layton.
Enterprise Police make arrest in weekend shooting
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court

Latest News

Geneva man killed in Dale Co. wreck
Freedom Fest 2021 “Rumble Over Rucker”
Freedom Fest 2021 “Rumble Over Rucker” open to public
Freedom Fest 2021 "Rumble Over Rucker" is Thursday, July 1.
Freedom Fest 2021 “Rumble Over Rucker” open to public
Fort Rucker Sgt. Maj. Wardell Turner Award
Fort Rucker Director of Public Services awarded a first of its kind award
News4 Now: What's Going On, June 17, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On