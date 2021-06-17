Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after Tenn. 9-month-old found safe; non-custodial mother in custody

An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she...
An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 9-month-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe, the TBI announced Thursday morning.

The child’s non-custodial mother has also been arrested, according to the TBI.

The TBI issued the alert for Nichelle Simone Omega late Wednesday night on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department.

According to initial reports, Nichelle was believed to be with her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Nyx Omega, who was wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

The TBI tweeted Thursday morning that both Nichelle Omega and Nyx Omega were located in Nashville, and that Nichelle was safe and Nyx was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender
Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton have been arrested in connection to the death of Jenita...
Suspects in Maldonado murder case identified
Landon Law was arrested for the murder of Spencer Layton.
Enterprise Police make arrest in weekend shooting
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court
Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-17
One more nice day
Biden-Putin Summit Interview (WTVY)
News 4 This Morning’s Carmen Fuentes talks live with Jon Decker about Putin-Biden Summit
A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
US jobless claims tick up to 412,000 from a pandemic low
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday