What appeared to be suicide is now a murder case

Dale County, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman found dead this month is now believed to be a murder victim.

Developments related to the death of Jenita Rose Maldonado led authorities to two suspects on Tuesday, Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson confirmed.

He would not immediately provide specifics of those developments that resulted in the murder arrest of at least one suspect, a woman believed to be an acquaintance of Maldonado.

After charging her, investigators traveled to another Alabama county to interview a man also suspected, per Olson.

As of late Tuesday, he had not been charged.

Maldonado’s body was found June 3 near Dale County Road 20, about 10 miles southeast of Ozark. Dental records confirmed her identity.

It first appeared that she had taken her own life, according to Olson.

From Montgomery, the 29-year-old woman most recently resided in the Jack area of Coffee County.

Additional information is expected later Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.