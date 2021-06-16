Advertisement

What appeared to be suicide is now a murder case

Developments related to the death of Jenita Rose Maldonado led authorities to two suspects on Tuesday, Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson confirmed.
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dale County, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman found dead this month is now believed to be a murder victim.

Developments related to the death of Jenita Rose Maldonado led authorities to two suspects on Tuesday, Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson confirmed.

He would not immediately provide specifics of those developments that resulted in the murder arrest of at least one suspect, a woman believed to be an acquaintance of Maldonado.

After charging her, investigators traveled to another Alabama county to interview a man also suspected, per Olson.

As of late Tuesday, he had not been charged.

Maldonado’s body was found June 3 near Dale County Road 20, about 10 miles southeast of Ozark. Dental records confirmed her identity.

It first appeared that she had taken her own life, according to Olson.

From Montgomery, the 29-year-old woman most recently resided in the Jack area of Coffee County.

Additional information is expected later Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Brent Barber's booking photo.
Report: Man removes all his clothes then runs from officers
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup
Landon Law was arrested for the murder of Spencer Layton.
Enterprise Police make arrest in weekend shooting
Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21.
Enterprise Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress and shooting
Pandemic unemployment benefits to end Saturday in Alabama

Latest News

New evidence has led investigators to suspects in the death of Jerlita Maldonado whose body was...
Maldonado early 6-16-2021
Coffee County School Board meeting
Coffee County School Board narrowing down on their next superintendent
Coffee County School Board meeting
Coffee County School Board narrowing down on their next superintendent
Elder abuse comes in many forms with some of it self-inflicted.
Elder Abuse