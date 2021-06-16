Advertisement

Three people dead in Holmes County crash

Three people are dead in a Ponce de Leon traffic crash Wednesday morning.
Three people are dead in a Ponce de Leon traffic crash Wednesday morning.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, three people are dead after a car hit a tree on I-10 in Holmes County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Three backseat passengers were thrown from the car and died. The driver and front-seat passenger were taken to the hospital and are in serious condition. All five people were from South Florida.

FHP’s traffic website said the incident happened just after 7:30 Wednesday morning near mile marker 97 on I-10 in Ponce de Leon.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup
Landon Law was arrested for the murder of Spencer Layton.
Enterprise Police make arrest in weekend shooting
Brent Barber's booking photo.
Report: Man removes all his clothes then runs from officers
Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender
Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton have been arrested in connection to the death of Jenita...
Suspects in Maldonado murder case identified

Latest News

Dale County Press Conference
Dale County Press Conference
Jacqulyn Ketchum takes the reins of the Coleman Center for Early Learning and Family Enrichment...
Jacqulyn Ketchum named new director at Coleman Center on TROY-Dothan
Juneteenth strategy plan
Juneteenth organizers, city officials discuss backup plans for Saturday celebrations
Dothan Leisure Services will participate in the 2021 World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on...
Dothan participating in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson
Gold Star Reflection Garden
One Eagle Scout created a safe place for Gold Star families to reflect