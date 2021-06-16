Three people dead in Holmes County crash

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, three people are dead after a car hit a tree on I-10 in Holmes County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Three backseat passengers were thrown from the car and died. The driver and front-seat passenger were taken to the hospital and are in serious condition. All five people were from South Florida.

FHP’s traffic website said the incident happened just after 7:30 Wednesday morning near mile marker 97 on I-10 in Ponce de Leon.

