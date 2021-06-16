One Newtown favorite is bringing back memories in the form of a cookbook

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a restaurant that holds many memories from proposals, high schools proms and weddings. But now the memories are being brought back to life through a cookbook.

“When I was nine years old my parents decided to move from Oklahoma to Alabama, they both had a service background and wanted to build a restaurant close to Fort Rucker and we started the Italian Villa,” said Debby Nottingham - Daughter.

A restaurant that set itself apart from the rest for one big reason.

”Family. I think we knew them like family and even on the mother’s day buffet that she was talking about the line was around the building, but they all knew us they grew up with us starting at such a young age and watching us stair step grow up and then we kind of taught them the art of formal dining.”

Creating memories that some would say will last a lifetime, and for others this restaurant created a lifetime.

“I remember my first day there and I remember going there for prom and I hated the dress, but I loved the experience, or I hated the hairstyles back in the 70s or 80s but I loved the experience.”

Brining back these memories all by a cookbook.

“Mom always said if you mention peoples names they were never really gone and so we want to keep her memory alive because she brought so much comfort and happiness and not just people in her second job with the victims but in the restaurant people staff that would come through that would come through for a season and they needed us during that season to help them through to their next phase in life,” said Shelly Linderman - Daughter.

And after leaving the restaurant, Joyce Nottingham, decided it was her time to help victims of crime. Now her daughter carries on her traditions at the wiregrass angel house.

“We take food to their house so a lot of the delectable from the Italian Villa we just carry on and we take to them because you know in the south especially it is a source of comfort and a source of conversation and so people will open up over spaghetti.”

This cookbook is also dedicated to one of our very own, Wayne May, for being not only a great friend but a loyal customer.

If you are interested in purchasing a cookbook, you can pick your copy up for $25 at the Wiregrass Angel House.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

