One Eagle Scout created a safe place for Gold Star families to reflect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Receiving an Eagle Scout award is a big accomplishment for a Boy Scout, but for Ryker Chasteen, it meant giving families solace and a place to reflect on family members who gave their all.

It was his initial idea.

“Gold Star reflection garden.”

After taking it to the Eagle Scout Board, Ryker Chasteen was given approval, but with one adjustment.

“We had to change the design of having steppingstones to a whole paver sidewalk so that it is handicap accessible,” said Chasteen.

Chasteen received more than critiques, with a community stepping in to help bring the idea to life.

“Concreate n Counters they donated the large stone for it which took them a lot of time and energy to do as well as quad a donated money and troop 50 they came out and helped a lot and even General Francis and his wife came out and helped.”

With a few more ideas from those on Fort Rucker, Chasteen set out to complete his goal.

“Since I am in a Military family the Gold Star families really mean a lot, they family member had died in battle protecting this country which really means a lot.”

With the meaning behind his reflection garden outweighing the small adjustments.

“I’m very glad that it’s done it took a lot of work to complete and I’m glad that people are really going to be able to use this space for many years to come.”

Ryker is a member of Fort Rucker Troop 50. His Eagle Scout project took over 80 hours to complete.

