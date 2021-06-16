Nothing stronger than sisterhood: 6-year-old saves older sister’s life with procedure

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What would you do for your sibling? One six year old girl from Evans shows us there’s nothing more important than family.

The Brown family is going through a life changing time, but it’s brought them closer than ever.

12-year-old Taylor Brown is a cross country runner. When she couldn’t make it through a run at gym class, she knew something was wrong.

“That’s when I texted my mom I need a doctor’s appointment, now, please,” said Taylor.

Taylor felt dizzy and had bruises on her body but had no idea where they came from. On Easter, doctors diagnosed her with Idiopathic Aplastic Anemia meaning her body basically doesn’t produce enough blood.

“My voice was breaking and I said this isn’t gonna be an easy fix is it? And she wouldn’t answer me. She said let’s get this testing done and we’ll go from there,” said Shannon Brown, Taylor’s mom.

“So you can’t just give me a bottle of pills and I’ll be fine? And then I look at my mom and I’m like she can’t just give me a bottle of pills and I’ll be fine?” said Taylor.

Unfortunately for Taylor, she didn’t need pills. She needed bone marrow.

Ultimately, her best shot was Alexis. Taylor’s six-year-old sister Alexis was a perfect match.

“From the beginning I was like well I don’t wanna drag any of my family into this. This shall be me and only me. And then it was like your sister is a 100% match. And then I was like oh...dragging you in with me okay,” said Taylor.

On June fourth, Taylor and Alexis went through the successful procedure together.

“She was in the pool a couple days later. No problems. Had ice cream later that day and was fine,” said Jeff Brown, Taylor’s dad.

And now Taylor quite literally will carry a piece of her sister forever.

“I can see a future argument. She’s just like I saved your life. So? You made that choice not me. That was all you,” said Taylor.

The family hasn’t been going through this journey alone. Some friends set up a fun run and a blood drive last weekend. Both Shannon and Jeff say one of their biggest takeaways from this whole thing has been the importance of blood donation. And they say they’ll both be regular donors now.

