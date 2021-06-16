Advertisement

Missing juvenile from DeFuniak Springs may be in Wiregrass

Police need your help in locating 17-year-old Norma Pop-Xol nicknamed "Gaby".
Police need your help in locating 17-year-old Norma Pop-Xol nicknamed "Gaby".(Source: DeFuniak Springs Police)
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WTVY) - DeFuniak Springs Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Norma “Gaby” Pop-Xol has been known to visit friends in the Enterprise area and may be visiting a boyfriend, whose name is unknown.

If you have any information on Gaby, please contact the DeFuniak Springs Police Department at 850-892-8513.

