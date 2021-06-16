Lower humidity this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Looking at another warm day today but the good news is humidity will be lower across the area. Rain chances are also lower today through Friday, giving us a few days to dry out before rain moves back in this weekend. The amount of rain we will see this weekend is still a big question as we watch the tropics. It does look like most of the moisture will move in here on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend are also a big question depending on how much rain we see.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds N 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 92° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 85° 60%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 88° 40%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

