Lower Humidity Levels For Now

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Lower humidity levels are in place and will remain in place through Thursday. Look for some cooler air overnight as we dip into the middle 60s, but highs will still reach the lower to middle 90s Thursday. Slight rain chances return Friday, with better rain chances over the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear, cooler. Low near 66°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Sunny, high clouds for the PM hours. High near 94°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 88° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 90° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 72° High: 86° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

