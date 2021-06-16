Advertisement

Juneteenth organizers, city officials discuss backup plans for Saturday celebrations

Juneteenth strategy plan
Juneteenth strategy plan(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are just three days away from the annual Juneteenth celebration.

Organizers spent Tuesday morning ironing out the final details ahead of Saturday’s big event.

City and community leaders, vendors, and law enforcement met at Mural City Coffee to develop a strategy plan should bad weather interrupt the event.

Tri-State Expo spokesperson Leah McKay says should possible storms enter the Wiregrass Saturday, outdoor vendors and musical performances will be moved inside the Dothan Civic Center or the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

The group also discussed safety issues along streets and the parade route. McKay says more than 30 units are expected to participate in the inaugural parade.

“In the event there is inclement weather, meaning heavy lightning, severe thunderstorms, then we will work to reschedule the parade for a later date with the city of Dothan. However, if it’s just a gentle rain and gentle downpour, we will be moving forward with the parade so at this time the parade is not canceled,” McKay told WTVY.

Lineup for the Juneteenth parade begins at 8 a.m. The parade itself starts at 10 am.

Other events throughout the day include musical performances, food vendors, storytelling, a fashion show, and a kids zone.

